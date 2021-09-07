Man Accused of Killing Two Brothers Arrested in Jammu

Srinagar: : A man accused of killing two siblings after entering an altercation has been arrested in Jammu, officials said on Monday evening.

They said that a person by the name of Arun Khullar, resident of Chouhadi exchanged heated arguments with Amit Jangral and Rohit Jangral who are real brothers. Amit Jangral, they said, happens to be brother-in-law of Arun – married to his sister Sheetal.

At around 2:45pm, information was received regarding some fire incident in Chouhadi area where it was found that Arun Khullar has murdered Amit and Rohit by firing upon them, they said adding the accused had fired four rounds from his licensed pistol and one round from licensed 12 bore which stands registered in his name.

Three to four special teams were constituted and finally Arun Khullar was arrested besides the two weapons have been seized, they said.

Body of two deceased who are residents of Hiranagar Kathua are lying in GMC and shall be handed over to family for last rites after post mortem tomorrow, they further said. (GNS)

