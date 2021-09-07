Leh reports 5 new cases

Leh: Ladakh recorded five more COVID-19 cases, taking the union territory’s infection tally to 20,583, while the count of active cases stands at 57, officials said on Monday.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths so far — 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil. No death due to the disease was reported on Sunday.

Seven more COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,298, the officials said.

All new cases were reported in Leh, they added. PTI

