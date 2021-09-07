Hurriyat denounces FIR against Geelani’s family

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday denounced the filing of an FIR against veteran pro-freedom leaders and former Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani’s family.
In a statement, it said that the details shared by Geelani’s sons with the media, that the authorities took the body of the 92-year-old leader into custody and buried it on their own without the knowledge and participation of the family, was appalling and painful to hear.
“It is so tragically inhuman when a family is denied the basic right of burial of their loved one and one can only imagine what the family must have gone through. After such harshness the authorities are now harassing the family with FIRs and threats of arrests, further exposing their cruelty,” it said.
It said that in this hour of grief and injustice, the whole nation stands with the family of the deceased leader.