Extortinist Gang busted by police in Bandipora, One arrested

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a Extortinist gang by arresting one person in Northern district of Bandipora.

In statement police said that it received an information that some unknown persons carrying knives were extorting money from people during evening hours in different areas of Bandipora town and threatening them using the name of militants, a case was registered in Police bandipora and investigation started.

During investigation, with the help of all technical and other human leads, one suspect namely Aejaz Ahmad Sheikh resident of Bandipora was zeroed in and questioned, they said.

During questioning the person revealed and disclosed that he is involved in the commission of crime and also the knife was recovered on his disclosure. The accused person was arrested and further investigation is going on. More arrests are expected, they said.

The motive behind the crime was to extort money from common people after putting them in fear by using knife and name of militants, reads the statement.

