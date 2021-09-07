Driver killed, 2 others injured as 2 trucks roll* *down into gorge in Ramban

Jammu: driver of a canter vehicle was killed and two persons were injured in an accident along Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that at about 5:15 hours, a truck tralla (RJ19GB-8209) driven by Raju Ram (30) of Shiva Bermar Rajistan, on its way from Jammu to Srinagar hit one Canter Truck (UP66-T-1883), moving in opposite direction. Both trucks rolled down about 1000-ft down into a gorge, resulting in on the spot death of canter driver Anuj Kumar Tripathi (35)of Kalyanpur Kanpur UP.

Conductor of Canter, Om Narayan (40) of Kartholi UP and driver of Tralla, Raju Ram (30) were injured and were removed to District hospital Ramban by police and QRT. Confirming it, a police officer told GNS that a case (FIR No 138/20210) under section 279 337 304-A IPC has been registered in police station Ramban. (GNS)

