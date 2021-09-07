93 Covid cases, zero deaths in J&K

SRINAGAR: Ninety three new positive cases of COVID-19, 20 from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, were reported on Monday while zero deaths were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, 129 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 45 from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir Division, an official bulletin said.

It said that 69.69 percent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

Providing district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported 41 cases reported with 565 Active Positive.

Baramulla reported 08 cases reported with 150 Active Positive cases.

Budgam reported 09 cases with 150 active positive cases.

Pulwama reported 07 cases with 46 Active Positive cases.

Kupwara reported 05 cases with 27 Active Positive cases.

Bandipora reported 03 cases reported with 30 Active Positive cases.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print