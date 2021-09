Srinagar: The official daily Covid bulletin on Sunday informed that 110 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 27 from Jammu division and 83 from Kashmir division, have been reported in the last 24 hours, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 3,25,940.

Moreover, 115 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 31 from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir Division, the bulletin said.

