J&K govt depts asked to clear outstanding power dues

Jammu,: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance department on Monday directed all government departments to clear all outstanding dues against electricity bills immediately.

This step has been taken by the finance department in view of the huge pendency of arrears of electricity by government departments in the union territory.

The additional chief secretary finance Atal Dulloo issued a circular in this regard on Monday.

“It has come to the notice of finance department that there are outstanding and pending electricity dues against various government departments of union territory of J&K”, Dulloo said in the circular.

Each department is supposed to clear the electricity bills of their offices raised by power development department (PDD) every month by way of contra-credit and book adjustment at respective treasuries.

“To streamline payment of electricity dues, it is impressed upon all the administrative secretaries to instruct the heads of the departments and drawing and disbursing officers under their administrative control to clear the electricity dues immediately”, Dulloo said.

He further directed them that the properly assessed bills shall be cleared by each department on monthly basis and shortfall in budget allocation with proper justification shall be projected in the revised estimates 2021-22.

