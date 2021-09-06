DDC Shopian visits far-flung areas of Zainapora Shopian

Surprise inspection of SDH Zainapora

SHOPIAN: District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today visited far-flung areas of Zainapora Shopian, to took stock of the ongoing developmental works, besides enquired about the vaccination administered to the +18 years of age group of these areas and stressed the concerned to speed up the vaccination process to achieve the required target well on time.

During his visit, Sachin made surprise inspection of Sub-District Hospital, Zainapora, Checked the attendance, went round the Wards, including Gynae Ward, General Ward, Jan Auushadhi and other Wards, interacted with the patients and enquired from them about the treatment being provided to them. He exhorted upon the health functionaries to work with added zeal and zest and leave no stone unturned in providing the better health care facilities to the patients. He also directed for a better drainage system of the hospital which has got damaged and stressed for early completion of repairs work.

DDC directed SDM Zainapora for restoring of heating system of Sub-District Hospital Zainapora within a week’s time and for gearing up the activities and also ensure completion of all incomplete and ongoing constructional works within stipulated time frame to facilitate the common masses who have great expectations with the Government.

Sachin inspected under construction work of Public Health Centre (PHC) and Government High School, Losede now and directed for early completion of the Public Health Centre (PHC) to make it functional as soon as possible.

DDC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Shopian, Khursheed Ahmed Khatana ,SDM, Zainapora, Tehsildal, Shopian, Bilal Ahmed, Tehsildar, Zainapora, Fida Hussain, AEEs and other concerned.

