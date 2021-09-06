Classes 10-12 can now open, with 50% attendance, vaccinated students

Coaching centres for Civil Services, Engineering, and NEET exams also given go-ahead

Srinagar: The government has finally given nod to the opening of educational institutions, but with the rider that only classes between 10th and 12th would open with only 50 percent attendance, that too of only those students who are vaccinated. Meanwhile, the night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am.

This will be for the first time since the second Covid wave that the government will allow schools to open. The last time the schools were open was in March, when they re-opened after the winter break but were closed soon after as Covid cases started to go up.

“Classes for 12th standard shall be permitted with limited in-person teaching not exceeding 50% on a given day, for vaccinated students and staff,” reads the order issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC), which looks after Covid-19 management in JK.

The order also laid down the SOPs to be followed for the schools to conduct classes. It said that a proper screening regarding vaccination should be done at the school gate itself. If any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will not be allowed to enter the school, the order says.

The school authorities shall also obtain consent from the parents of all the students who are willing to attend the school, it reads, and the head of the school must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are strictly followed.

“Limited in-person teaching of students of 10th class, not exceeding 50% on any given day, and after ensuring compliance with Covid Appropriate Behaviour by the school authorities, can be permitted by concerned Deputy Commissioners after due screening through 100% Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR, subject to consent of parents and students,” the order states.

Schools have also been asked to keep the operations of classes under 10th limited to online mode.

Coaching centres for Civil Services, Engineering, and NEET exams shall be permitted with limited in-person teaching, for fully vaccinated staff and student, subject to condition that the Head of the centre shall ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are adhered to, the order says.

“All other Coaching Centres, except those indicated above, shall continue to remain closed for onsite/ in-person teaching. Higher educational institutions shall be permitted to commence limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of concerned Deputy Commissioners,” it reads.

