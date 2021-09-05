Life remains paralysed in Valley for third day

Srinagar: Life remained paralysed in Kashmir with shops shuttered and roads empty on the third straight day following the death of Kashmir’s veteran pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani.

Mobile telephony and broadband services were restored in the Valley late night on Friday but mobile internet continued to remain suspended.

Geelani (92) passed away at his Hyderpora residence around 10:30 pm on Wednesday. He was buried at a graveyard in the same area. Authorities had enforced strict restrictions and a communication blockade to prevent gathering of people.

Public and vehicular movement remained off the roads. Forces remained deployed on the streets at several places. Geelani’s grave continues to be guarded. There is selective permission of relatives and friends to his home, monitored by the police at the entrance of his Hyderpora residence.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print