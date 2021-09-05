FIR against Geelani’s family for sloganeering, putting Pak flag on body

Srinagar: Police Saturday lodged an FIR against the family members of deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani and others for raising anti-national slogans and putting Pakistani flag on the body of Geelani.
A police official said that Police Station Budgam has registered FIR against the “family members of Syed Ali Shah Geelani along with other elements for raising anti-national slogans and resorting to other anti-national activities” (putting Pakistani flag on the body) after the separatist leader’s death at his home.
Geelani, 92, passed away on Wednesday evening at his Hyderpora residence after prolonged illness. The family members had alleged that police snatched the body of Geelani in the dead of the night and buried him silently, a charge out rightly refuted by the police. A video showing Pakistani flag over the body of Geelani had gone viral on social media. KNO