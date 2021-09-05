Abdullahs condole demise of Geelani

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed profound grief over the demise of Kashmir’s veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In his condolence message, Farooq said, “May Almighty Allah grant peace to the deceased and forbearance to the grief-stricken to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

In a condolence message, Omar Abdullah said, “I pray to Almighty to bestow peace to the departed soul in Janat and give courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print