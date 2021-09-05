116 new positive cases, 1 Covid death in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: One hundred and sixteen new positive cases of COVID-19, 31 from Jammu division and 85 from Kashmir division, were reported on Saturday while one death was recorded in Kashmir.

An official bulletin said that 168 Covid patients including 26 from Jammu Division and 142 from Kashmir Division recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

Providing district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported 47 cases with 548 Active Positive cases.

Baramulla reported zero cases and Budgam reported 3 fresh cases with 163 active positive cases.

Pulwama reported zero cases and Kupwara reported 02 cases with 31 Active Positive cases.

Anantnag, Bandipora, Kulgam and Shopian districts reported zero cases.

