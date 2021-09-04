Panchayat Conference blames oppn parties for failure to raise issues of people in J&K

Jammu: Attacking opposition parties for “failing” to raise the issues of the people, the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Thursday announced that it will play the role of an effective opposition to become the voice of masses in the Union territory.

The organisation, which is a frontline body of PRI members and elected representatives of urban local bodies, also appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department to pass an immediate direction to the security wing of police for immediate clearance of files moved by grassroot-level representatives seeking security cover.

“We are concerned over the insensitivity of the government towards the genuine issues of common masses. Opposition parties have miserably failed to raise their issues,” AJKPC president Anil Sharma said.

“The government machinery has turned insensitive towards the genuine and day-to-day issues of common masses who have been suffering badly due to criminal silence of opposition parties,” he claimed.

Sharma took a dig at the opposition for its “failure” to raise the issues of the people and said there is a need for every elected representative of rural and urban local bodies to come on the forefront and become the voice of the people.

He said the AJKPC has decided to work with the representatives of urban local bodies to vociferously raise the issues of the people.

“Till now, our role was confined to the rural pockets of Jammu and Kashmir but it has become imperative for the AJKPC to spread its base in urban areas where the people are facing the same difficulties and hardships that are being faced by the people of rural areas,” Sharma said.

He said the elected representatives of urban local bodies have voluntarily come forward to join the banner of the AJKPC in their mission of lessening sufferings of the people.

The AJKPC leader also said that panches, sarpanches and BDCs, in coordination with the representatives of urban local bodies, would launch a decisive battle against the mining mafia in the days to come.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print