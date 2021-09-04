Major masjids, shrines closed for Friday prayers

SRINAGAR: In the backdrop of death of top Hyrriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani the government on Friday disallowed congregational prayers in most of the mosques and shrines across Kashmir.
KNO reported that Friday prayers were not allowed in major mosques including Hazratbal, Srinagar Jama Masjid and other major shrines at Srinagar.
The locals said that the roads around the mosques were deserted and the people attending to essential work were only allowed to pass-by.
Meanwhile, the locals of other areas of Kashmir region that congregational prayers were allowed in some small mosques of the periphery areas.
