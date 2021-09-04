Geelani’s death marks completion of an era: Hurriyat

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran and octogenarian resistance leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani who passed away after a prolonged house arrest.

In a statement, Hurriyat led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq paid glowing tributes to Geelani for his immense contribution and sacrifices on political and resistance fronts saying the demise of Geelani Sahib has not only created a big void in the political corridors of Jammu and Kashmir but also marked the completion of an era.

“With inception of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in 1992 under the leadership of young Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to represent the emotions and sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Ali Geelani Sahib extended every possible and sincere support to the young Mirwaiz to take forward the mission and programmes of the Hurriyat,” it said.

“It paid homage to the veteran resistance leader for his consistency, steadfastness and courage and enduring time and again imprisonments and tortures in interrogation centres, saying the continuous house imprisonment of Geelani Sahib despite his old age and various ailments became reasons for his ill health which ultimately led to his demise,” it added.

It said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has spent a long time with the veteran leader could not participate in funeral prayers as he continues to be under house arrest for more than two years now.

“It also said that the people were not allowed to participate in the funeral prayers of Syed Ali Geelani as strict restrictions and curbs were imposed across the Valley which is extremely shameful and exposes the authoritarian mindset of the government,” the Hurriyat added.

