Submit report about illegal encroachment in Wular lake

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday directed Government Authorities to submit an action taken report to indicate how 640 kanals of Wular Lake have been encroached illegally.

The court also directed the respondents to inform the court what action has been taken against such encroachments.

The court passed this direction after Amicus Curiae in the matter- Nadeem Qadri placed on record newspapers reports dated 29 August, 2021 appearing in Greater Kashmir and June 22, 2021 appearing in Kashmir Reader, wherein it has been stated that 640 kanals of Wular Lake have been encroached upon illegally.

At the same time it has also been reported that 200 crore rupees have been provided for the conservation and management of Wular lake.

“ In view of the above reports, we call upon the respondents to submit an action-taken-report as to how 640 kanals of land have been encroached upon and as to what action the authorities have taken against such encroachments,” the court said.

“The respondents shall also inform the manner in which this 200 crore rupees provided is sought to be spent for the conservation and management of the Wular lake. The action-taken-report will be submitted within three weeks,” it said.

Earlier, newspaper reports had reported that over 640 kanals of Wular Lake have been encroached.

“In total 640 kanals of land is under encroachment including the government authorized/ accommodated Sher colony. It was apprised that there was approximately 90 kanals of land under encroachment situated at outer parameters of the Wular Lake out of which encroachment at 10 kanals have been removed,” the daily newspapers reported.

Previously the court had directed the authorities to immediately take necessary steps for removal of the encroachments within the boundary and vicinity of Wular Lake.

It had also directed that no construction activity shall be permitted or come up within the 200 metres of the boundaries of the lake.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print