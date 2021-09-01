Will re-open colleges, universities this month after vaccinating all students’ above 18-years: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the administration led by him was mulling to re-open all colleges and universities in Kashmir after vaccinating students above 18-years of age.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC on the banks of famous Dal Lake here, LG Sinha said that the government was fully aware of the demands of parents about re-opening of schools in Kashmir. “We are planning to open inter-colleges, colleges and universities this month only after vaccinating all the students above 18-years-of age,” LG Sinah said .

The LG said that after colleges and universities, government will deliberate on re-opening of primary and secondary schools too.

About the security situation in Kashmir, the LG Sinha said that the situation on the security front has improved a lot and that the challenges may remain. “Government and the security forces are capable of facing all challenges,” he said.

He also said that this year 11000 Self Help Groups will come up for women so that they earn their livelihood without remaining depending on others—(KNO)

