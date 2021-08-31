Zero Covid deaths but 105 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in J&K while 105 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, 75 were reported in Kashmir Division and 30 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 117 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 31 from Jammu Division and 86 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1264 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 48 new cases and currently has 481 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 4 new cases and currently has 119 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 9 new cases and currently has 118 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 42 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported zero new cases and has 26 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 33 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 55 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 6 new cases and has 13 active cases with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 7 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 6 new cases, Udhampur zero, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Rajouri 1, Doda 14, and Kishtwar 5, Poonch zero, Ramban 1, and Reasi reported 3.

