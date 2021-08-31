Leopard captured alive in Mansbal

Ganderbal: The Wildlife department on Tuesday caught a leopard alive in Chashma Mansbal area of Safapora in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

An official said that the leopard was roaming in the residential areas between Ganderbal and Bandipora jurisdiction, posing threat to locals especially to children.

He said that after being informed by the locals, teams of wildlife department armed with necessary gadgets visited the area and captured the leopard alive this morning.

Notably, on July 11 a girl was taken away by a leopard from a car in the Zazuna area of Ganderbal and later her body was recovered from an orchard.

However, it was not immediately known if the captured animal was the same that had mauled the minor girl to death—(KNO)

