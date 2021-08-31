Apni Party leaders meet in Srinagar, denounce PAGD

Srinagar: The Apni Party on Monday held a high-level core group meeting at its office in Lal Chowk Srinagar, where various matters relating to the functioning of the party and the current political situation in J&K were discussed in detail.

As per a statement issued by the party spokesperson, Bukhari while addressing media persons said that Apni Party remains firm on its pragmatic stand and doesn’t change it according to situation, place or audience.

“There is no room for shifting stands in Apni Party, while as we see that the PAGD on one hand is speaking about ‘No Compromise’ on Articles 370 and 35A but at the same time it becomes a signatory to Opposition memorandums that don’t even mention about the restoration of these special laws. PAGD is trying to keep people away from development-based politics through its hollow and emotional slogans. It is only because its constituents don’t want to be held accountable for their dismal failures and historical blunders committed from time to time for the sake of power,” Bukhari said.

He said that it seems that the major constituents of PAGD are unable to comprehend the fast changing geo-political dynamics in the region and want people of J&K to perpetually be consumed with the nefarious designs of forces inimical to peace.

“These parties continued to cling to power despite hundreds being killed and thousands being blinded under their noses. However, fear-mongering still remains a vital tool in the hands of PAGD in order to secure its vote bank as these factions want to regain their lost credibility and relevance among the people of J&K,” he remarked.

Bukhari said that Apni Party has not only safeguarded the socio-economic and legal rights of the people but also ensured measures by the government of India to create an enabling and peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are also desirous of restoration of Special Status to J&K and we expect a favourable decision by the Supreme Court in this regard. Even if the apex court’s verdict disregards peoples’ aspirations, Apni Party will pursue the same with the leadership of the country,” he stated.

Referring to remarks made by President Ram Nath Kovind during his recent visit to J&K, wherein he said that democracy has within its capacity to reconcile all differences, Bukhari reiterated Apni Party’s demand for restoration of statehood and early elections in J&K.

Bukhari said that the grievances of the people are addressed by an elected and accountable government and cannot be substituted by any bureaucratic regime.

“Our demand assumes more significance in view of the remarks made by the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs which in its recent visit to J&K expressed satisfaction over the security situation, saying that militancy is at an all-time low and there have been no instances of stone-pelting in the Valley,” he observed.

Bukhari demanded that the process of delimitation should be expedited as it can catalyse the electoral process in J&K.

In the meeting, Apni Party leaders demanded a thorough security review of political activists so that they can continue with a hassle-free political process across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Security of political activists, irrespective of their party affiliations, needs to be reviewed. Besides, we would also like to appeal to other political parties to join Apni Party’s pragmatic politics in order to prevent further loss of life in J&K,” the Apni Party leadership said.

They also raised serious concerns over the exponential increase in unemployment rates while seeking stern actions against those involved in corruption irrespective of their position and status.

The meeting was headed by party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, senior vice-president Ghulam Hassan Mir, former minister and party leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir, vice-presidents Aijaz Ahmad Khan and Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, general secretaries Rafi Ahmad Mir and Vikram Malhotra, chief coordinator and in-charge district Kulgam, Abdul Majeed Padder, provincial presidents Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Manjit Singh, additional general secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah, state secretary Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, youth president Junaid Azim Mattoo, media advisor Farooq Andrabi, provincial vice-president Jammu Syed Asgar Ali, provincial vice-president Kashmir Jagmohan Singh Raina, provincial secretary Javid Mirchal, district president Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, district president Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, district president Kupwara Raja Manzoor, district president Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Mir, district president Baramulla Shoaib Lone, district president Ganderbal Javid Mir, and district president Bandipora Shafat Kazmi.

