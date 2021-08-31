Afghan national held at Lakhanpur entry point in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu: Police Tuesday detained an Afghan national at a COVID testing centre established at Jammu and Kashmir’s Lakhanpur entry point in Kathua district.

A police official said , that a 17-year-old boy was detained by police in Lakhanpur near J&K-Punjab border, where restriction on movement of any-person was imposed under COVID guidelines and for testing.

Police sources said that one Afghan national, aged about 17, was detained near COVID-19 testing point Lakhanpur after police observed some suspicious movement. “His identity was revealed from his Passport and Visa. He was taken to Lakhanpur Police Station for further enquiry,” the sources said.

“Yes, a person from Afghanistan has been detained,” a senior police officer confirmed to KNO, adding that the “The Afghan national has valid travel documents, which shows that he is a teenager. This is why we are not disclosing his identity,” he said adding, “We are verifying the matter to find out how he entered into J&K and purpose etc. It would be premature to draw any conclusion as he is being quizzed.”

The detention of Afghan national comes at a time when the Taliban has taken over the full control of the country and when the last US solider has left Afghanistan as part of the US forces’ pull-out from the country. Security forces in Kashmir have already been on a high alert to ensure there is no infiltration of Taliban militants into J&K territory—(KNO)

