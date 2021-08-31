2 militants killed along LoC in Poonch: Army

Srinagar: Two militants were killed along Line of Control in Poonch when they were infiltrating into this side of the border on Monday.

Early today morning, the army said that militants from the LoC made an attempt to enter towards this side. But, according to army’s troops, they detected the movement and challenged the militants.

“Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid. On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the militant in which one militant was neutralised and his body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered,” said defence ministry spokesman based in Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand.

Later in the evening, he said that in continuation of the operation launched in the morning, search operations were carried out near the Line of Control. “During the search a body of the second (militant) with an AK 47 assault rifle and pouch ammunition was noticed across the Line of Control,” he said.

Thus, he said, two militants attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control have been killed by troops of the Indian Army who “remain ever vigilant in discharging their duties.”

He said the operation is still in progress in the area. “This action by alert Army troops displays the resolve of the Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control,” he said.

