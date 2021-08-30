Higher edu institutions can open with vaccinated staff, students: Govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday said that higher educational institutions can be permitted to operate with limited in-person teaching for vaccinated staff and students.

According to an order, the decision was taken at a detailed review meeting on current COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The State Executive Committee took the decision. The committee comprises Chief Secretary J&K, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance, ACS Health and Medical Education, Principal Secretary, Home, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir.

The order reads that all schools including coaching centers shall continue to remain closed for onsite/in-person teaching till further orders.

“However, the higher educational institutions can be permitted to commence with limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of concerned Deputy Commissioners,” it reads.

The order also reads that such institutions can organise special vaccination camps in consultation with the concerned district administrations.

