CRPF trooper killed after hit by train in Budgam

Srinagar: A 43-year-old CRPF trooper from Bandipora was killed after hit by train near railway bridge Humhama in Budgam in central Kashmir, officials said.

They said trooper identified as Mohammad Ismael Mir of 35 battalion of G-company, from Bandipora, deployed at Railway Bridge Humhama was hit by the train, resulting in his on the spot death. He was referred to SMHS Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, a police official said. He said that proceedings have been initiated. (GNS)

