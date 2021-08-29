3 injured in bear attack at Qazigund

Kulgam: Three persons were injured after they were attacked by a bear at Brinal Lammar village of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, official said on Sunday.

An official said that three persons, who were injured, have been identified as Ghulam Hassan Kassana, Gull Mohammad Gorsi from Brinal Lammar and Imran Gorsi from Banihal.

He said they were working in their maize field when a bear attacked them. “The bear was chased away by locals and the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team of wildlife department has rushed to the spot to trace the wild bear—(KNO)

