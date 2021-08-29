166 fresh cases in J&K, 1 death in Rajouri

Srinagar: One Covid related death, from Rajouri, was reported in J&K while 166 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 137 were reported in Kashmir Division and 29 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 103 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 36 from Jammu Division and 67 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1211 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 77 new cases and currently has 407 active cases, with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 10 new cases and currently has 93 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 16 new cases and currently has 99 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 9 new cases and currently has 44 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 6 new cases and currently has 38 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 4 new cases and has 38 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 43 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 8 new cases and has 58 active cases with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 4 new cases and has 48 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 2 new cases, Udhampur zero, Kathua 1, Samba 2, Rajouri 3, Doda 14, and Kishtwar 6, Poonch zero, Ramban zero, and Reasi reported 1.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print