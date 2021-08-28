Anjuman laments disallowing Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has said that on morning the senior officials of the administration informed the Khateeb and Imam of the Central Jama Masjid Moulana Ahmad Sayeed Naqshbandi that Friday prayers would not be allowed in the grand mosque.

In this regard, a formal notice has also been posted on the gate of the Jama Masjid by the administration.

The Anjuman in a statement lamented that despite the worshippers fully adhering to COVID-19 SOPs, the prayers at the largest place of worship in Kashmir were not being allowed for the last three Fridays.

This is extremely sad and painful for the people especially those coming for prayers at the Jama Masjid Srinagar, it said.

