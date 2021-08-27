101 new cases, no Covid death in J&K

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in J&K on Thursday, while 101 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 84 were reported in Kashmir Division and 17 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It added that 119 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 33 from Jammu Division and 86 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1060 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 35 new cases and currently has 301 active cases, with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 12 new cases and currently has 77 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 16 new cases and currently has 73 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 10 new cases and currently has 37 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 5 new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported zero new cases and has 36 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 50 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 50 active cases with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 53 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 6 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 7 new cases, Udhampur 1, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Rajouri 2, Doda 3, and Kishtwar 1, Poonch 1, Ramban 1, and Reasi reported 1.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print