UTRC inspects amenities for inmates in District Jail Bhaderwah

Listens to grievances of prisoners
DODA: In compliance to the directions of the Supreme Court of India and as per protocol (SOP) prepared by the District Legal Services Authority, the Under Trial Review Committee (UTRC) today inspected District Jail Bhaderwah to review cases of all under-trial prisoners.
The Committee comprised Chairman, District Legal Services Authority and Principal District & Sessions Judge Bhaderwah, District Magistrate Doda, Secretary/ Sub Judge DLSA, SSP Doda, SP Bhaderwah, Superintendent Jail Bhaderwah besides other officers and officials and Police Staff.
During the visit, the Committee took stock of basic necessities available to the prisoners, including clean drinking water, food, medical care, sanitation, proper clothing and bedding hygiene in kitchen, toilets and barracks etc.
The Committee also interacted with the inmates to listen to their grievances and issued on the spot directions to the concerned authorities regarding redressal of genuine grievances.