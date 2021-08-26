Teenager drowns in Baramulla, body recovered

BARAMULLA: A young boy drowned into the river Jhelum in Khadniyar area of Baramulla on Wednesday afternoon.
An eyewitness said that a group of boys from Baramulla town were taking bath in the river Jhelum on Wednesday afternoon near Khadniyar area close to Eco park, in which a teenaged boy drowned. The other boys and people nearby immediately started rescue and fished him out from the water, however he died.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hafiz son of Abdul Rashid a resident of Kanlibagh Baramulla.
The body was handed over to his family after all legal formalities. Baramulla police also register a case and investigation is on.
