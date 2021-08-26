Sanjeev Verma reviews convergence of forest activities with MGNREGS, revival of wetlands

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Sanjeev Verma, today convened a virtual meeting regarding implementation of action plan under convergence of forest activities with MGNREGS and action plan for rejuvenation, improvement and revival of wetlands.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Secretary in Forest Department, Director Social Forestry, Chief Wildlife Warden, Member Secretary JKPCC, District Development Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners Development, Directors of Rural Development Department, Jammu and Kashmir besides Divisional Forest Officers participated in the meeting.
Verma asked the Forest and Rural Development Department to ensure enhanced coordination for successful implementation of mega plantation drive under convergence between forest activities and MGNREGS in a time bound manner.
In compliance with the directions of Chief Secretary, Commissioner Secretary asked all the Deputy Commissioners to demarcate bio-fencing around wetlands, remove encroachment near wetlands and prepare action plans for effective management and conservation of wetlands.
Verma also asked the concerned officers to check solid, sewerage and plastic wastes in and outside the protected wetlands.
Commissioner Secretary, while elaborating measures being initiated by the Forest Department towards protection and development of green wealth in the UT, said that it is our earnest endeavour to increase the forest cover and streamline the status of wetlands in J&K.