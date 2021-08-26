Police distributes Covid-19 safety kits among people in Srinagar

Srinagar: To enhance sense of community partnership, Police have distributed Covid-19 safety kits and also distributed refreshments during Muharam Procession among people in Srinagar.
SHO Police Station Sadder Insp. Raies Hassan distributed Covid-19 safety kits including face masks, sanitizers, bottles of liquid hand washes and other sanitation products among the general public at Baghat Chowk. He advised the people to follow the guidelines/orders of government and advisories of health department regarding Covid-19. He further added that Srinagar Police has adopted this community policing initiative to make sure that people become aware about Covid appropriate behaviour.
Similarly, SHO Police Station Harwan Insp M Ayub Rather distributed water bottles and refreshment among the mourners at Arbal Shalimar.
General public has appreciated and applauded the role of Srinagar Police in rendering such services to the general public.