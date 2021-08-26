Pampore police seizes illicit liquor from two bootleggers

PAMPORE: Two bootleggers were held by Pampore police along with illicit liquor in separate checkings carried in the Pampore area..
Police officials said that a total of 35 liquor bottles were seized from the possession of two bootleggers. who are residents of Patalbagh and Samboora.While one was intercepted at JKEDI who has been identified as Asif Hussain Itoo of Patalbagh Pampore.
While in another instance a police recovered several bottless from the possession of Bilal Ahmad Bhat resident of Samboora Pampore, the officials said.
They added that two vehicles used in the commission of the offence were also seized.
Two separate cases have been registered by police in these incidents.