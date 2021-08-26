LG addresses Kashmir University’s Special Convocation

Congratulates varsity for remarkable achievements in academics, research

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Wednesday held its Special Convocation to honour its students and research scholars with gold medals and certificates of merit.

Lieutenant Governor Mr Manoj Kumar Sinha addressed the first session of the Special Convocation as Chief Guest.

Addressing academics and students on the occasion, Mr Sinha said it’s a moment of pride for him to attend the Special Convocation which has been held in continuation to the 19th Annual Convocation of the University chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind at the SKICC in Srinagar on July 27.

“I am sure that the education you have attained in this university will help you create a secure space for yourself in the vast world of academics and also help you face all the challenges that come in your way henceforth,” he said, addressing the awardees whom he conferred with gold medals while congratulating them for the success and honour.

During the Special Convocation, a total of 409 Gold Medals and 01 Silver Medal were distributed, including 308 in UG and PG categories, 58 toppers from different Schools on the campus and 44 Sponsored Medals. 283 certificates were also distributed among MPhil and PhD scholars from 42 teaching departments and Centers. 20 cash prizes of Rs 15,000 each were also distributed among the awardees.

Mr Sinha, who is also Chancellor of the University, said he is glad to observe that a vast chunk of students who got their medals and degrees today are girls who are performing exceptionally well in different fields of life.

He said the challenges posed by the advancements in technology as well as Covid19 pandemic are inevitable but our institutions will have to align their teaching-learning processes to keep pace with these advancements and make a remarkable progress in areas of innovation, incubation, research and skill development.

“The Government of India is committed to modernise the education sector and the new National Education Policy-2020 is a great step in that direction. This Policy, while it enables greater work exposure for students and scholars, will help them learn a new set of skills that the world wants our students and scholars to have at present,” Mr Sinha said.

Applauding the University of Kashmir for its remarkable achievements and progress in areas of academics, research and extension education, Mr Sinha hailed the varsity Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad and his team of academicians and officers for facing the emerging challenges in education with a sense of deep focus and commitment.

“I am pleased to note that the University of Kashmir has, over the years, played a great role in the country’s academic development while fostering international cooperation and establishing centers of excellence in some critical areas of study,” the Chancellor said, urging the passouts to help realise the vision and mission of the university by becoming its brand ambassadors across the country and abroad.

Appreciating the University for figuring among top 50 universities in the country in the all-India ranking of universities under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Mr Sinha hoped that the varsity, with its sustained focus on academics and research, will surely figure among top 25 varsities in near future.

Asserting that it is an ardent desire of teachers to see their students do better than them, the Chancellor noted that the expertise that teachers bring with them must help spread the light of knowledge across the student community to help make them socially conscious and responsible citizens.

Mr Sinha said the students at present require up-skilling, re-skilling and new-skilling to be able to compete at the national and international levels.

“It is the collective responsibility of teachers and students to take this university to new heights of academic excellence,” he said.

Advisor to LG, Mr Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, who shared the dais in the first session, chaired the second session of the Special Convocation as Chief Guest. Earlier, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad presented a detailed profile of the University of Kashmir, asserting that the varsity aims to become a globally-acclaimed institution of higher learning and a hub of original, innovative and cutting-edge research in key areas of local, regional and global importance.

“We are committed to make higher education more accessible to people in remote areas of Kashmir and provide a conducive environment for teaching, learning, research and extension activities,” he said.

Describing the flagship National Education Policy-2020 as a revolutionary initiative in the education sector, Prof Talat said the University of Kashmir is revising and revamping all aspects of its education structure, including its regulation and governance, in line with the NEP-2020.

“Following the NEP guidelines, our University has adopted multidisciplinary and holistic education across the sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities and sports to ensure the unity and integrity of all knowledge while fostering creativity, critical-thinking and innovation among the student community,” he said, thanking the LG and all other dignitaries for joining the 19th annual convocation ceremony as well as the Special Convocation.

The VC also congratulated the students who were conferred upon with their degrees, urging them to make the best use of education and training in building the UT and the nation.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir conducted proceedings of the Special Convocation and delivered a vote of thanks.

Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Secretary Higher Education Ms Sushma Chauhan, Member Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mayor Srinagar Mr Junaid Azim Matoo, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Mr Pandurang K Pole, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Mr Vijay Kumar, Chairman J&K Bank Mr R K Chibber, Vice-Chancellors of various universities in J&K, former Vice-Chancellors, Deans and HoDs of the University, Faculty Members and Officers attended the Special Convocation.

