CUK’s health centre holds vaccination drive

Ganderbal: Health Centre, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with District Health Service, Ganderbal conducted a two day Covid-19 vaccination drive for all the employees and students of the varsity at Green Campus here on 16th & 25th of August, respectively.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir inaugurated the drive in the presence of Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, and Deputy CMO. Dr. Nighat Yasmeen and District Immunization Officer, Dr. Shabir Awan.
Many employees including both substantive/contractual and outsource were administered the jab during the drive. Medical Officers, Dr. Sheeba, and Dr. Abid Ahmad, Mr. Javeed Ahmad Rather (Nurse), Ms. Asmat Majeed Pharmacist, Mr. Javid Ali (Medical attendant/Dresser) and Ms. Jehangeera, (FMPHW) facilitated the aforementioned drive.