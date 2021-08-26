6 doctors found absent at SDH Sopore

Sopore: At least six doctors were found absent from their duties at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore.

Tehsildar Sopore along his team made a surprise visit to SDH Sopore on Wednesday where six doctors were found absent from their duties.

According to reports , six doctors identified as Dr Mohammad Ashraf Consultant Surgeon, Dr Mohammad Sultan M.O., Dr Mohammad Saleem chesti, Dr Mudasir Nazir, Dr M. Rafi and Dr Sheikh Dawood were found absent from their duties.

The report has been submitted along with daily attendance sheet produced by the Block Medical Officer Sopore for information and further necessary action as desired, officials said.

Meanwhile, Tehsildar Sopore Manzoor Ahmad told KNO the surprise visit was conducted on the directions of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla—(KNO)

