3 days training programme on drug abuse concluded at Police Drug De-addiction Centre cum Youth Development and Rehabilitation Centre Eidgah Srinagar

Srinagar: A special three days training programme on drug abuse concluded at Police Drug de-addiction Centre cum Youth Development and Rehabilitation Centre Eidgah Srinagar. All the SOPs regarding COVID-19 were strictly followed during the training program.

On the directions of DIG CKR Srinagar, the special training programme was organized in collaboration with NSS Volunteers of SP College Srinagar under the guidance of Dr. Khalida Hassan, (NSS Program Officer). The training programme was attended by 22 NSS Volunteers and were accompanied by Dr. Sameera Siraj and Dr. Syed Rashid.

On the occasion, Director Youth Development and Rehabilitation Centre Dr. Muzafer presented welcome address and highlighted different issues associated with drug abuse. During the session, Abid Hussain and Ifra, (Mental Health Counsellors) briefed the participants about the causes of substance abuse and its early identification. While Mr. Ashraf Sultan (Mental Health Counselor) also briefed the volunteers about the prevention of this problem.

Moreover, a brief group session was also facilitated with the IPD patients of the centre wherein the volunteers got to have the first hand experience with such population. Besides, the patients and their families also shared their personal experiences related to substance abuse and how it (drug abuse) distorts the harmony of a family. Volunteers were also made to have individual sessions with the IPD patients so that they could gain insight and inputs regarding this grave issue.

Furthermore, an activity session was also held with the volunteers wherein they were assigned different roles as stakeholders in preventing and curbing this menace.

On conclusion, appreciating the efforts of Police for facilitating such training programmes Dr. Khalida Hassan presented vote of thanks and said that the experience from these training sessions will help the volunteers to work more effectively in their fields.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print