HC gives govt last chance to file objections on teachers’ plea against bar on tuitions

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday directed government authorities to file objections in a plea moved by government teachers challenging the validity of an official circular which bars them from imparting private tuitions.

The petitioners through counsel Sheikh Umar Farooq assailed the validity of the circular bearing No. CEO/A/IMW/32359-550/21 dated 12th of January, 2021, in terms whereof the Teachers/ Lecturers have been directed to desist from giving tuitions to the students, failing which they shall be personally responsible for consequences.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey while hearing the matter noted that on 11th of February, 2021, the court, while issuing notice, had directed the respondents to file objections.

“Thereafter, further time was extended to the respondents for filing the objections. However, needful not done, till date,” the court recorded.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Shah Aamir sought one last opportunity for filing the objections.

“Last opportunity of one week is granted to the Respondents for filing the Objections, failing which appropriate orders shall follow on the next date of hearing and the Court will be constrained to decide the matter in absence of the Objections of the Respondents,” the court said and directed.

The court will again hear the matter on 31 August.

