Grenade hurled at forces in Srinagar

Srinagar: Suspected militants hurled a grenade on security forces at Mujahid Manzil Zainakadal area of Srinagar district on Tuesday.
Official sources told GNS that militants attacked by lobbing a grenade towards 23BN of CRPF in downtown. However In this incident no one was injured as per the reports.
Meanwhile, the entire area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, they said.
