Govt revises water tariff in J&K

Srinagar,: The Jammu and Kashmir government has revised the rate of tap water in the union territory.

As per the order, the authorities have decided to fix the water usage charges as per the different categories.

The categories of users include domestic, commercial, industrial purposes, institutional and filling of water tankers etc

“In terms of section 128 and section 145 ( 2) of JandK water resource ( Regulation and management) act 2010 the authority has decided to fix the water usage charges/ tariff for different categories of water for the year 2021- 22 effective from 1-4-2021 and tariff order remain valid till 31-4-2022,” the order reads—(KNO)

