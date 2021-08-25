FM asks banks to work with state govts to push one district, one product’ agenda

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she has requested banks to work with all state governments to push the one district, one product’ agenda.

Banks have also been requested to have interaction with export promotion agencies, chambers of commerce and industry to understand and address the requirement of exporters on a timely manner, Sitharaman said while addressing media here on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the financial capital, said between public sector banks, there should be some kind of a simple approach so that exporters are not made to run between one bank to another scouting for a better offer.

During the day, she met heads of public sector banks (PSBs) to review their financial performance.

