DSEK Exhorts CEOs For Recognition/Affiliation of Private via Online Mode

Srinagar: Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued a fresh circular exhorting the respective Chief Education Officers in Kashmir division to switch over to online mode of recognition/affiliation of private schools.

“Pursuant to the instructions of Administrative Department conveyed vide letter No: Edu/Adm/03/2021/Sgr Dated: 29-07-2021 and endrosed by this Directorate vide No: DSEK/GS/54/Mist/2021/858 dated: 18/8/2021 to all Chief Education Officers of Kashmir Province for switching over to online mode of recognition/affiliation of Private schools as envisaged under SRO-123 dated: 18-03-2010 read with SRO-292 dated: 02-07-2018 as a major reforms towards a transparent and efficient governance in the School Education Department for all stake holders w.e.f 1st August 2021”, reads the circular.

The link to access/approach the portal is schedujammusnic.in/pvtschool which has also been informed to all the CEOs, it reads.

Maintaining that it has been found that the CEO are still forwarding cases to this Directorate through offline mode inspite clear cut instructions of the Administrative Department as referred above, the circular further reads that all CEOs are once again enjoined upon to switch over to online mode for affiliation process and shall impart training to the dealing hands for operating of the portal at District level after getting support from concerned NIC officials, besides giving vide publicity to this information among all stake holders and common masses in local print/electronic/social media platforms. (GNS)

