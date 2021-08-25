104 Covid cases in Kashmir, 1 death

Srinagar: One Covid related death from Bandipora was reported in J&K on Tuesday, while 125 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 104 were reported in Kashmir Division and 21 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It added that 123 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 41 from Jammu Division and 82 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1055 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 50 new cases and currently has 277 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 7 new cases and currently has 65 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 13 new cases and currently has 63 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 10 new cases and currently has 23 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 42 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported zero new cases and has 46 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 12 new cases and has 62 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 8 new cases and has 58 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 62 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 5 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 8 new cases, Udhampur 3, Kathua 1, Samba zero, Rajouri 3, Doda 3, and Kishtwar 2, Poonch zero, Ramban 1, and Reasi reported zero.

