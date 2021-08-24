Sopore Encounter: One unidentified militant killed, operation on

Baramulla: An unidentified militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight that broke out between militants and security forces on Monday evening in Pethseer village of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army 52 RR and CRPF 177,179 and 92 cordoned off the village following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, the militants fired at the security forces that was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

He said that in the ensuing gunfight one unidentified militant has been killed while the operation is going on.

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended train service from Srinagar to Baramulla as a precautionary measures, while mobile internet service has also been suspended in Sopore—(KNO)

