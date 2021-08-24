Sopore Encounter: 02 militants killed in overnight Gunfight, search operation continues

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in an overnight Gunfight in PethSeer area in North Kashmir’s Sopore of Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that two militants have been killed in an encounter which broke out on Monday late evening in Pethseer. So far identity of the slain militant couldn’t be established.

Searches are still underway at encounter site as there is possibility of another militant body, they said.

Meanwhile mobile Internet services have been snapped in Sopore while as train service between Budgam to Barmulla has been suspended as precautionary measures.

Yesterday Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 52RR and 179/ 177 BN of CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Peethseer.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)

