PAGD passes another resolution, seeks restoration of Art 370, 35-A, Full Statehood

Srinagar;People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday passed a resolution, demanding restoration of Article 370, 35A and the full Statehood to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The conglomerate also stated that the people of the Union Territory are being humiliated and thus must be stopped as its consequences can be dangerous for the entire nation.

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting, PAGD said that the conglomerate has decided not to act as mute spectators over the humiliation being faced by the J&K people.

“The incumbent government is feeling proud in humiliating the people. Such is the height that the top posts in State and other cadre are held by the outside officers while the J&K bureaucrats are being deprived of the top positions,” PAGD spokesman, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said.

Tarigami, who is also CPI (M) senior leader, stated that the conglomerate has passed a resolution today in the meeting in which several points have been raised including the restoration of what has been snatched on August 05, 2019.

“The voices of people are being muzzled. This has never been witnessed. But, cannot sustain for a long,” he said, adding that the silence in Jammu and Kashmir is being termed as normalcy.

He added that the way J&K is being humiliated seems that only thieves exist here, adding that “we have decided to raise the issue with the people of India, civil Society, media houses and also parliament of India. The humiliation must be stopped as its consequences can be dangerous not only in J&K but in the entire country.

He said that the government’s promises and claims about development, employment and other things stand exposed before the government as everybody knows what has been done and what not, adding that the fake claims and promises can’t yield any result.

About the recent order regarding no security clearance to people involved in stone pelting and other things, Tarigami said that nobody can be deprived until proved guilty by the court.

He further stated that the jails are flooded with the people and ‘We want to ask the government how many people have been released since the All Party Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held. I am shocked to hear from atop authority that no political leader is detained,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print