PAGD meeting underway at Farooq Abdullah’s residence

Srinagar: The constituents of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) as well as their party leaders have arrived at Dr Farooq Abdullah’s residence to participate in the meeting.

Notably, the leaders from constituent parties have for the first time attended the meeting of PAGD since its formation two years back.

Source said that the constituents of conglomerate including Mehbooba Mufti, M Y Tarigami, Muzaffar Shah and others have reached Farooq Abdullah’s residence to attend the meeting.

They said the other leaders from constituent parties have also reached to attend the meeting, which was underway when this report was filed—(KNO)

