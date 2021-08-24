Militant hideout busted in Bandipora woods

Bandipora: The security forces on Tuesday busted a militant hideout in Nagmarg forest area of Aloosa in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said.

An official said that based on specific information, Army’s 26-Assam Rifles unit launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) following which a militant hideout was busted in Nagmarg forest area.

He said that during searches, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 10 UBGL rounds and two Chinese grenades and other incriminating material was recovered.

The official said that a case under relevant sections of laws has been registered and further investigation has been taken up in this regard—(KNO)

